Mothercare to go into administration with hundreds of jobs at risk

4 November 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 10:50

Mothercare is to go into administration
Mothercare is to go into administration. Picture: PA

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The chain has 79 branches across the UK.

Mothercare said its UK stores were "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group".

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK," it added.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9 million loss in the financial year to March, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

The retailer, which has around 500 full-time staff and 2,000 part-time employees, is set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have gone bust in recent months.

The global Mothercare group said it has undertaken a review of the UK business and found that it is "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability".

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK terror threat level lowered for first time in five years

Drayton Manor death: Inquest shown CCTV of girl, 11, falling from water ride

Puppy dies of heart attack after being frightened by fireworks

Cardiff City face signing ban if they don't pay Emiliano Sala transfer fee
Ron Carey has been named as the victim of the fatal crash

80-year-old who died in vintage car crash named as Canadian philanthropist

The News Explained

Sir John Curtice looked at the key battlegrounds on 12th December

Polling Expert Sir John Curtice Reveals Key Areas Where 2019 Election Will Be Won
The Brexit and anti-Brexit protests at the Houses of Parliament

General Election 2019: What Will Each Party Do About Brexit?

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains

Who Is The Workington Man? Author Of The Tory Think-Tank Report Explains
On 12th December, we'll see more Dogs At Polling Stations

December 12th General Election: How Do I Register To Vote?

Who will end up in 10 Downing Street?

Election 2019: What Will Happen With Brexit After December General Election?