Mothercare to go into administration with hundreds of jobs at risk

Mothercare is to go into administration. Picture: PA

Mothercare has announced plans to put its UK retail business into administration, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The chain has 79 branches across the UK.

Mothercare said its UK stores were "not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group".

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK," it added.

Mothercare UK slumped to a £36.9 million loss in the financial year to March, as it has struggled amid a period of turmoil for high street retailers.

The retailer, which has around 500 full-time staff and 2,000 part-time employees, is set to follow the likes of Bonmarche, Jack Wills and Karen Millen, which have gone bust in recent months.

