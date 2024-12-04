Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon submitted by opposition lawmakers after imposing martial law

Motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon submitted by opposition lawmakers after imposing martial law. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Opposition lawmakers in South Korea have put forward a motion to impeach President Suk Yoon over a mismanaged attempt to impose martial law.

Six opposition groups are believed to have now put forward motions to impeach President Yoon.

The president attempted to impose martial law on Tuesday, throwing the country into turmoil, citing North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’ for the move.

But less than two hours after his declaration, MPs defied the order to gather outside the national assembly.

The state of imposing martial law was eventually overturned by the president as crowds of protestors took to the streets.

It follows weeks of political impasse in the country.

Members of the president's own party were seen to declare the decision to impose martial law unlawful, with the South Korean cabinet lifting the measures overnight after officials in both major parties called for it to end.

Many in the country, including MPs from his own party, still don't understand why the order was made, with one MP labelling the move "impulsive".

South Koreans President Attends Independence Movement Day. Picture: Getty

Opposition MPs were seen to crawl through fences and over barriers into parliament to vote to overturn the order.

The motion will still need to be debated before going to a vote, possibly later this week.

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and other top officials are due to hold an emergency meeting early on Wednesday (at 14:00 local time).

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he would lift the measures in a television address on Tuesday evening.

In a national address, Yoon Suk Yeol backtracked, saying: "I have accepted decision made by the National Assembly to dissolve and lift the martial law.

"The cabinet lifted the law shortly after as the South Korean military disbanded the martial law command.

People gather to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Picture: Alamy

Announcing martial law earlier in the day, the president said it was necessary to protect the country from North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate ‘anti-State elements’.

Joon Hyung Kim, an opposition MP, spoke to the BBC News channel a little earlier, explaining how the martial law order caught the country by "total surprise".

It comes as an opposition MP told the BBC: "There was a rumour, but we never believed it - [I was] really shocked," he said, explaining how he immediately rushed to the National Assembly building.

"[The police] blocked me, I wrestled a lot... but finally I got through."

"It was very impulsive. Maybe he's not in his right mind.

"I think this is the end of his presidency... the remaining [question] is how and when it will end."

The martial law announcement A line of police officers had been seen guarding the entrance gate to the parliament building and clashing with protesters.

Videos shared online showed soldiers looking to keep demonstrators out of the building and police buses blocking its entrance.

Protesters were heard chanting “no to martial law”, "strike down dictatorship" and "open the gate".

Since taking office in 2022, Mr Yoon has struggled and his approval rating has dipped in recent months.

Mr Yoon's conservative People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the liberal opposition Democratic Party over the country's budget for next year.

He has also dismissed calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials - drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

The Democratic Party reportedly called an emergency meeting of its legislators following Mr Yoon's announcement.