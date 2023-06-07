Tributes pour in for professional motorbike racer Torras Martinez, 46, killed in horror crash during Isle of Man TT

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez lost his life on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook/Social Media

By Kieran Kelly

A Spanish motorbike racer has been killed in a crash during the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

Raul Torras Martinez was killed on Tuesday night after falling off his bike while completing his final lap of the night between the 16th and 17th mile markers.

The racer, from Girona, was riding for the Optimark Racing Team when he died.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Man TT confirmed the 46-year-old's death "with great sadness".

"Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year's Supertwin Race," the statement read.

"He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish.

"In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul's family, friends, and loved ones."

Raul Torras Martinez died on Tuesday night. Picture: Facebook

Tributes have pouring in for Martinez online, with one fan writing: "I met Raul several times in Spain and previously at the TT and am proud to call him a friend.

"He was a true gent in every way and I will remember fondly the laughs we shared, especially at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia.

"Rest peacefully amigo."

The horror crash took place on the first Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: Facebook

A second supporter said: "Please say it's a mistake! The passionate Raul. Our admirable friend.

"The Isle is what he loved and kept him alive. Let's offer respect to what he believed in."

A third said: "Got to know Raul a little bit last year when he messaged me and informed me that I just had to come and visit him in the pits.

"That's the sort of guy he was -friendly, outgoing, and absolutely adored racing the TT. My deepest condolences tonight to his loved ones."

Some 267 people have died in the Isle of Man TT races since the Mountain Course began in 1911.