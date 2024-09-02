Motorists waiting to board ferries in Dover face being held in 'car stacking sites' as new EU travel rules introduced

Preparations have begun to deal with delays when the EES system is introduced. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Motorists waiting to board ferries in Dover will face being held in 'car stacking sites' to avoid gridlock once new EU travel rules are introduced.

Zones are being prepared away from main roads as a way to deal with potential gridlocks once the EU's Entry/Exit system (EES) comes into force in November, it has been reported.

Talks are said to have begun between the government and landowners to use their sites to deal with overspill.

It comes amid concerns from the local council that the new system could see queues of up to 15 hours.

Passengers' names, biometric data and the place of entry and exit will be checked. Picture: Alamy

The EES scheme will replace the stamping of passports, with passengers' names, biometric data and the place of entry and exit instead being checked.

It means Brits visiting Europe will need to submit fingerprints and facial biometrics before they travel.

The planned stacking sites will be designed to be brought in and out of use quickly, a source told the Times.

"They’ll be near major roads and designed to hold back traffic so key arteries in Kent don’t become totally gridlocked," they said.

"They are even looking at some fields that could have matting on them."

The source added: "There is far less concern with the operation at the Channel Tunnel as it’s further progressed and there is room for people to park their vehicles.

"What is a major worry though is port traffic backing up and blocking access to the tunnel terminal."

It comes after funding was announced last week for the Port of Dover, the Eurotunnel and the Eurostar to prepare for the incoming system.

Granville Dock, an unused cargo dock, is already being converted into an area with EES checkpoints near the Port's western end. However, it is not expected to be finished until Easter.

It will also need to be approved by French authorities to be used for border controls.

There is less concern with the operation at the Channel Tunnel, sources have said. Picture: Alamy

Motorists waiting to board ferries will be stacked in lanes, where passengers will be registered by officials.

They may also be asked questions, similar to when arriving in the US, about the purpose of their stay and their planned return journey.

Seema Malhotra, the minister for migration and citizenship, told the paper: "We are keeping off-road sites under review [so] that, should they need to be used, we have a contingency plan for that.

"We continue to work with the councils, the European Union and our French counterparts to make sure we are as prepared as possible so we minimise the risk of long queues, particularly at peak travel times."