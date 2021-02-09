Motown legend and co-founder of the Supremes Mary Wilson dies aged 76

9 February 2021, 08:34

Mary Wilson has died aged 76, her publicist confirmed
Mary Wilson has died aged 76, her publicist confirmed. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of the Supremes, has died aged 76.

She died in Las Vegas, publicist Jay Schwartz told KABC-TV.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes.

She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group's first number one, the million-selling song Where Did Our Love Go, was released on June 17 1964.

This story is being updated

