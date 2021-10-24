Mourners at vigil vow to get 'justice' for cinematographer shot dead on film set

24 October 2021, 10:06 | Updated: 24 October 2021, 10:08

Mourners gathered in the Albuquerque Civic Plaza, New Mexico
Mourners gathered in the Albuquerque Civic Plaza, New Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Mourners at a vigil for Halyna Hutchins in New Mexico have vowed to 'get justice' after she was shot dead on set by actor Alec Baldwin in a tragic accident.

The International Cinematographers Guild hosted the vigil on Saturday after the 42-year-old was shot dead on the set of the Western film Rust.

The guild told its members: "Let’s gather together to honour Halyna and her accomplishments, and grieve together as one."

The guild said the vigil will continue tonight, adding Halyna will "always remain in our hearts."

Mourners gathered in the Alburquerque Civic Square, lit candles and gave heartfelt speeches about the cinematographer. A second vigil will be held in Burbank, New Mexico from 6pm local time.

Read more: Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'

The fatal incident occurred on the set of Western film Rust.
The fatal incident occurred on the set of Western film Rust. Picture: alma

One crew member at the vigil said "We want to see justice for Halyna.

"She was more than just a camera person who got shot, she was a brilliant person."

There are growing calls for stricter measures to ensure crew members' safety on set, with an online petition gaining more than 14,000 signatures since being started on Thursday.

Read more: Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Read more: Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Director and friend of Halyna Bandar Albuliwi, who began the petition, wrote: "We need to make sure that this avoidable tragedy never happens again.  

"There is no excuse for something like this to happen in the 21st century."

He added: "Change needs to happen before additional talented lives are lost."

Halyna's husband and son, 9, have been pictured in New Mexico following the shooting.

Alec Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live rounds that he was told was safe to use.
Alec Baldwin fired a gun loaded with live rounds that he was told was safe to use. Picture: alma

It has emerged that a crew member walked off set of the film just hours before the fatal shooting in a protest over conditions and safety fears.

According to court documents, the film's armourer Hannah Gutierrez had set three weapons out on a cart on set where a scene was being acted out.

Assistant director Dave Halls then took one of the guns from the cart and took it to Alec Baldwin while unaware it was loaded with live rounds, not blanks.

"Cold gun," Mr Halls called out on set before handing Mr Baldwin the gun.

But when Alex Baldwin pulled the trigger a live round was fired resulting in the fatal shot, which killed Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her at the time.

Read more: 'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set

Mr Baldwin, 63, is co-operating with police and spoke after the incident. saying "there are no words to convey my shock and sadness" following the incident.

Rust is set in Kansas in the 1880s and stars Mr Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, as the infamous outlaw Harland Rust.

There were conflicts on the set of the film since it began filming, with crew members raising concerns over safety, filming and living conditions.

Crew members of Rust reportedly used live rounds loaded in prop guns for target practice off-set.

The Los Angeles Times reported that five days prior to the fatal shooting, Baldwin's stunt double accidentally fired two live shots from a weapon after being told it was safe to use.

A crew member who was concerned about the misfires told a unit production manager in a text message: "We've now had 3 accidental discharges. This is super unsafe," according to a copy of the message reviewed by the newspaper.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police want to speak to these two men

Police investigate 'I will kill you' threat written in toothpaste

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust

Gun that killed Halyna Hutchins 'was being used for off-set target practice by crew'

Boris Johnson wants everyone to get jabbed

PM says vaccines are the 'way through winter' and repeats plea for booster jabs

Lateral flow tests will replace PCR for arrivals in the UK

Cheaper lateral flow tests replace PCRs for holidaymakers in 'huge boost' for travel

The education sector will receive £3 billion.

Budget 2021: Chancellor to announce £3bn investment in skills and education

Two men were shot in Birmingham on Saturday morning.

Man in critical condition after double shooting in Birmingham

The director paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins.

Rust director Joel Souza 'gutted' by death of cinematographer

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made the announcement at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum.

Saudi Arabia commits to net zero emissions target for 2060

Police at the scene after the fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Boy, 14, among four arrested after fatal stabbing in Hampshire

Matt Hutchins posted this picture in tribute to Halyna

Devastated husband of Halyna Hutchins pays tribute after she was shot dead on set

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of Rust after being shot

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

The Budget will be delivered on Wednesday by the chancellor

Budget 2021: Cities to get £7bn boost for transport

Police forces across the UK have made arrests linked to spiking incidents

164 drink and injection spiking incidents across UK in two months

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls were named in a search warrant

Alec Baldwin was told loaded prop gun was safe before fatal shooting

Innocent was found guilty in court

Man who randomly stabbed three people throughout London jailed for two decades

Frank Field pictured in Westminster in 2019

Ex-Labour MP Frank Field reveals he is close to death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump launched his social media platform yesterday

Company behind Trump's new social media soars on stock market
Howarth has been jailed for seven years

Man spiked teenager's drink in nightclub before filming himself sexually assault her
Like many MPs, Boris Johnson does not wear a mask in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson refuses to commit to wearing a mask in Parliament as Covid cases rise
The stunt had never been attempted before

Watch the moment man cycles along wind turbine blade to raise awareness of climate change
A total of 22 people died in the 2017 bombing

Man arrested by detectives investigating Manchester Arena attack - GMP police
Alec Baldwin pictured two weeks ago at a film premiere

'There are no words': Alec Baldwin speaks out after fatally shooting woman on film set
Financial incentives will be offered to teachers from BAME communities in Wales from 2022

Welsh government will give cash bonus to BAME teachers to diversify workforce
Nottinghamshire Police said two arrests had been made relating to the spiking investigation

Two men arrested in Nottingham drink spiking investigation, police say
There is a shortage of hospitality staff, so Dominic Raab is drafting in ex-convicts to help ease the pressure.

Raab: Ex-cons will be trained to pull pints to help hospitality 'thrive' this Christmas
The haka is famously performed by the All Blacks rugby union team

Doing the haka if you're not Māori is 'banned' under UK-NZ trade deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt must step up jabs and local covid prevention measures, expert says

Govt must step up jabs and Covid prevention measures, expert says
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims
'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle quizzes expert on 'plan B' calls

'What about the economy?!' Andrew Castle confronts expert on 'plan B' calls
'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill
The Care Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Where is Maggie Throup?!': Nick Ferrari asks why the Vaccines Minister is AWOL
GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

GP: 'We need multiple things to stop Covid'

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages
Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary
'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police