Thousands of mourners including Croydon rapper Stormzy attend moving vigil for stabbed schoolgirl Elianne Andam

5 October 2023, 06:45

Rapper Stormzy joins Elianne's mother at the vigil in Croydon
Rapper Stormzy joins Elianne's mother at the vigil in Croydon. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Thousands of mourners paid their respects at a candle-lit vigil for 15-year-old stabbing victim Elianne Andam in Croydon.

Wearing white, attendees gathered outside Whitgift Shopping Centre on Wednesday to pay respects to the teenager, who was stabbed at the same spot a week ago.

Rapper Stormzy, real name Michael Omari Owuo Jr, who is from Croydon, was at the event, standing silently beside her family as they led mourners in prayer.

A choir also sang Amazing Grace, with mourners joining in.

Elianne's mother grieves at the vigil for her daughter
Elianne's mother grieves at the vigil for her daughter. Picture: Alamy

Elianne's mother, Dorcas Andam, paid tribute to her "smart, charismatic" daughter, who "loved living life to the fullest".

"She brought joy to so many, including her friendship group," Ms Andam said.

"She was an amazing, beautiful, girl.

Rapper Stormzy looks to the sky during the moving vigil
Rapper Stormzy looks to the sky during the moving vigil. Picture: Alamy

"She loved and touched lives around her."

She said that she cannot believe that her daughter is gone.

Mourners hold lights in memory of Elianne who was stabbed to death aged just 15
Mourners hold lights in memory of Elianne who was stabbed to death aged just 15. Picture: Alamy

Ms Andam said: "I can't believe we won't be seeing her anymore. I can't believe she won't be there to complain about her teenage activities.

"We should be planning her prom after year 11. She wanted to be a lawyer, and had so much to live for.

She said her daughter was "just a normal teenager".

She added: "It was a sad day for the whole family, now we are planning her funeral."

Mourners hold candles for Elianne at the vigil last night
Mourners hold candles for Elianne at the vigil last night. Picture: Alamy

On the morning that she was fatally attacked, Elianne met with two female friends before travelling to the shopping centre.

It is claimed her attacker, wearing a mask and gloves, had removed a large knife from his waistband and stabbed Elianne repeatedly.

As he fled the scene, others attempted to administer first aid but Elianne could not be saved.

Multiple stab wounds were identified in a special post-mortem examination.

The alleged killer, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in New Addington at 9.45am the same day.

He will face a murder trial on April 29 of next year.

