Mourners line Southport streets as coffin of Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, who died in dance class attack is laid to rest

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hundreds of mourners have lined the streets to pay tribute to nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar who was killed in a mass stabbing in Southport.

A white horse-drawn carriage carried the schoolgirl's body through the streets, with neighbours encouraged to tie pink ribbons to lamp posts and garden fences to honour her memory.

Several hundred people packed into the church while more listened outside as the service was relayed on loudspeakers.

The schoolgirl was one of three girls to die in the attack after a knifeman targeted a Taylor Swift dance class in Southport on July 29.

Her parents Sergio and Alexandra were joined by family and friends at St Patrick's Catholic Church in the town, as the streets swelled with wellwishers.

The horse-drawn carriage carrying the coffin of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar arrives for her funeral at St Patrick's Church, Southport. Picture: Alamy

Among those who also gathered to pay their respects were Serena Kennedy, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, along with uniformed officers from the police and the ambulance and fire services.

Members of the public lined Marshside Road as the funeral cortege arrived, along with about 30 uniformed police officers. Pink ribbons and balloons were tied to lampposts and garden walls.

Applause broke out as the carriage - drawn by two white horses sporting orange and white plumes - containing the youngster's white coffin approached the church entrance.

Eight other children were injured in the attack and all have now been discharged from hospital.

The coffin is carried into St Patrick's Church, Southport, ahead of the funeral of Southport stabbing victim Alice da Silva Aguiar. Picture: Alamy

Alice, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were all killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Hundreds of rioters took to the streets of the UK following the attack in period of unrest that has seen police arrest more than 700 people.

It comes as the justice secretary told the Sunday Times that the impact of violent disorder will have knock on effects that will be felt for months and years to come.