Mouse plague in parts of Australia threatens homes and livelihoods

25 May 2021, 11:06 | Updated: 25 May 2021, 11:21

Warning: Contains graphic content

New South Wales is seeing one of its worst mice plagues in years
New South Wales is seeing one of its worst mice plagues in years. Picture: Facebook

By Daisy Stephens

Parts of New South Wales in Australia are suffering from an ongoing plague of mice after good weather conditions and a bumper crop for farmers created optimum conditions for the rodents to breed in vast numbers.

Infestations are getting so out of control that farmers have warned their homes and livelihoods are under threat.

After years of dry weather, the drought has come to an end and farmers were hoping to make up for their economic losses.

But the weather created perfect conditions for mice to multiply, with far fewer natural predators and an abundance of food.

Now farmers are struggling to make the financial recovery that they needed, as videos circulate showing the ground in barns and fields ‘moving with mice’.

As well as eating crops, the mice are destroying electricals, vehicles and furniture belonging to Australia’s rural populations.

They are also having an emotional toll, with one farmer telling the BBC of how she was losing sleep because she would lie in bed and hear mice running across her pillow.

Read more: Government changes Covid-19 guidance in 8 areas - with no official announcement

Read more: Sasha Johnson: 'Four black men in dark coloured clothing' sought over shooting, police say

Mice are notoriously fast breeders.

One mouse can have up to 500 babies – known as pups – in a single breeding season, having a litter of between six and 10 every few weeks.

Because of this, controlling mice plagues is virtually impossible.

Mice breed very rapidly which makes controlling infestations very difficult
Mice breed very rapidly which makes controlling infestations very difficult. Picture: Getty

The authorities have announced a package of $50 million to tackle the plague, with promises of free mouse baiting and access to a previously outlawed type of rat poison.

But for many farmers, after years of poor crop yields due to dry weather, this may not be enough to save their livelihoods.

There is hope that the infestations will reduce as the weather gets colder and the rest of the ecosystem ‘catches up’ with the mice, which should see a return of their natural predators.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson and Zac Goldsmith were both singled out in the report

Anti-muslim sentiment 'remains a problem' within Conservative Party, report finds
Israel Palestinians

Blinken: US will aid Gaza without helping Hamas

Belarus journalist Raman Protasevich

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

Xu Guixiang, a spokesperson for the Xinjiang north-western region

China denounces people’s tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses

Nadia Whittome has been told by her doctor to take several weeks off

Nadia Whittome: Britain's youngest MP takes 'several weeks' off due to PTSD
Artist Alessia Babrow holds the Vatican stamps next to her street art during an interview with the Associated Press at the Vatican

Vatican sued over street art stamp

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement

James O'Brien reacts as Covid rules changed in his area without announcement
Nick Ferrari challenges minister after Covid guidance changes without announcement

Nick Ferrari challenges minister as Covid guidance changes without announcement
The Labour MP said she was "amazed" the country "thought they would get away with it"

Diane Abbott 'amazed that Belarus thought it could get away with plane-jacking'
Iain Dale challenged the Labour MP

Iain Dale challenges Diane Abbott over 'divisive' tweet

Nadine Dorries: David Cameron and George Osborne were plotting against Boris Johnson in 2001

Nadine Dorries: Cameron and Osborne discussed how to "stop Boris Johnson" in 2001 meeting
Belarus is like North Korea in Europe, opposition figure tells LBC

Belarus is like North Korea in Europe, opposition figure tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London