Boris Johnson Loses Key Brexit Vote And Threatens Election

3 September 2019, 20:21 | Updated: 3 September 2019, 22:25

Boris Johnson loses a key vote allowing opposition MPs to take control of the Parliamentary agenda.

MPs have voted in favour of allowing a cross-party alliance to take control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31 by 328 votes to 301, majority 27.

After the Government's defeat, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will be tabling a vote on an early general election on Wednesday.

He said: "The consequences of this vote tonight means that Parliament is on the brink of wrecking any deal that we might be able to get in Brussels.

"It will hand control of the negotiations to the EU."

More to follow.

