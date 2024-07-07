Labour MP 'has home attacked with sledgehammer' after Jess Phillips intimidation during election

7 July 2024, 18:32

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.
A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Chay Quinn

A Labour MP says his house has been attacked with a sledgehammer - after Jess Phillips said she was subject to intimidation during her campaign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Andrew Western wrote on X that someone had 'taken a sledgehammer to [his] property' on Saturday evening and that Operation Bridger had been activated.

He said that no one was hurt in the incident which he claims is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police.

Read More: Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'

Read More: Moment furious Jess Phillips yells at crowd after taking on pro-Palestinian mob who booed her after victory

Operation Bridger was created to protect MPs after the murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess on the streets of Britain in recent years.

The MP for Stretford and Urmston wrote: "Last night there was an incident at my home that is being investigated by police as part of Operation Bridger.

Labour's Andrew Western after winning the Stretford and Urmston by-election
Andrew Western wrote on X that someone had 'taken a sledgehammer to [his] property' on Saturday evening and that Operation Bridger had been activated. Picture: Alamy

"I am absolutely fine and no one was hurt but the toxicity in our politics at present must be drawn out."

The uncowed politician added: "The harassment, intimidation and abuse of politicians is not ok and is not normal. That said it is becoming an ever more regular occurrence.

"I am proud to represent the people of Stretford and Urmston and I will not be cowed as I seek to serve them to the best of my ability."

He concluded: "I want to thank GMP for an excellent response and say that these idiots do not speak for our community and I will do all I can to ensure they never do."

Mr Western was re-elected as part of Sir Keir Starmer's 170-seat win on July 4.
Mr Western was re-elected as part of Sir Keir Starmer's 170-seat win on July 4. Picture: Alamy

GMP, the Labour Party and Mr Western did not immediately respond to requests for comment from LBC.

Mr Western has been the MP for Stretforf and Urmston in Manchester since 2022 and won re-election on Thursday with a majority of 16,150.

The reported incident comes after Labour big-hitter Jess Phillips says she suffered sectarian abuse and intimidation during her successful campaign for re-election as MP in Birmingham Yardley.

She said the recent election was the worst she had ever stood in, with she and her team having been abused, threatened and intimidated by opposition activists. One of her activists even had the tyres of her car slashed.

Ms Phillips told LBC's Lewis Goodall on Sunday that it was "too simple to say" that the abuse she suffered was sectarian, after she beat Workers Party candidate Jody McIntyre by fewer than 700 votes.

Mr McIntyre was running on a platform that focused on the war in Gaza, which has seen tens of thousands of people die. Ms Phillips herself quit the Labour Shadow Cabinet to vote for a ceasefire.

Lewis Goodall speaks to Jess Phillips: Watch again

Sadiq Khan was abused when he came to campaign in her seat, with Workers Party activists screaming invective about his mother, Ms Phillips said.

She told Lewis that she didn't suffer abuse from local people, with whom she had "lots of really lovely conversations", even when they disagreed on policy.

But she added: "What was brought into my seat - I have to say, most of them weren’t from Yardley, just to be completely clear - was horrible lies, division."

She said that there were "people threatening people on polling stations [and]one of my activists had her tyres slashed…

"These people weren’t ashamed of what they were doing, they were doing it and filming it and putting it on the internet.

Ms Phillips added that "when Sadiq Khan came, men wearing masks, shout[ed]…stuff about Sadiq Khan’s mother. They’re not ashamed, they’re putting it on the internet to incite other people to do the same."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is set to launch the Border Security Command as part of the Labour government's plan to crack down on gangs smuggling migrants across the English Channel.

Home Sec Yvette Cooper launches Border Security Command to 'smash Channel gangs' as leader search begins

x

Downpours disrupt summer of sport as Wimbledon paused and sodden British GP at Silverstone

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has told Palestine's president Mahmoud Abbas that his state has an 'undeniable right' to be recognised as part of a Middle East peace process.

Starmer says recognition of Palestine is an 'undeniable right' in call with territory's president Abbas

Jay Slater disappeared on June 17

'Everything stinks': Missing Jay Slater’s dad speaks out after mysterious 'Johnny Vegas' identified

Jess Phillips said the General Election was the worst vote she had ever stood in

Labour's Jess Phillips says opposition activists 'abused her because they were idiots, not because they were Muslims'

Rob Burrow's funeral took place on Sunday

Crowds line the streets as family, friends and teammates gather for funeral of rugby league legend Rob Burrow

James Roddis will appear in court

Highly decorated former army major-general to appear in court charged with sexual assault

x

Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Jay Slater's movements after leaving the Airbnb are unknown

Jay Slater left remote house after unidentified woman 'falsely told him buses ran every 10 minutes', as mystery deepens

Exclusive
Nigel Farage's Reform UK are a 'threat to national security', Labour's Jonathan Reynolds has warned

Nigel Farage's Reform UK 'threaten national security and economic prosperity', Labour Cabinet minister warns

Exclusive
Alex Salmond, leader of the Alba party

Alex Salmond reveals he voted for the SNP in the General Election

Someone dug a huge hole on the beach

Mystery as nine-foot deep hole dug on popular tourist beach, as authorities raise fears of fatal collapse

Jay Slater's mother has warned of a setback in the search for her missing son

Jay Slater's mum warns of setback in search for missing son as uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance

Voting has opened in the second round of French elections

Voters head to the polls in second round of French elections, with far right National Rally hoping for historic victory

Keir Starmer is embarking on a UK-wide trip

Keir Starmer to call for ‘better way of working’ on UK-wide trip, as he turns to key Blair ally to fix ‘broken’ NHS

Suella Braverman said that the Conservatives deserved to lose

Tories 'deserve' landslide defeat because of Sunak's 'idiotic strategy' that 'took voters for mugs', Braverman says

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed medical center has visited White House eight times since August 2023, according to US reports

Joe Biden’s doctor 'met with Parkinson’s disease specialist in White House'

England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach the Euro 2024 semi-final

England reach Euro 2024 semi-final after beating Switzerland 5-3 in dramatic penalty shoot-out
Julien Bernard was ordered to pay 200 Swiss Francs

Cyclist fined for stopping to kiss his wife during Tour de France

A cyclist died in a hit-and-run in east London

Two women arrested after cyclist in his 30s dies in east London 'hit and run'

Sir Keir Starmer described the plans as a 'gimmick'

Tories' Rwanda deportation policy 'dead and buried', PM Sir Keir Starmer confirms

Great British Bake Off contestant Dawn Hollyoak has died aged 61

Great British Bake Off star Dawn Hollyoak dies aged 61 as her family and Paul Hollywood pay tribute
Jay Slater has been missing since mid-June

Jay Slater’s uncle claims 'other people involved' in disappearance as missing teen's dad starts new search
Two arrested in Dusseldorf ahead of England's quarter-final Euros clash with Switzerland

Two arrested in Dusseldorf ahead of England's quarter-finals Euro 2024 clash with Switzerland
Andy Murray had been due to play with Emma Raducanu

Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over, after Emma Raducanu pulls out of mixed doubles

Keir Starmer has defended the appointment of James Timpson as prisons minister

Prisons minister James Timpson thinks 'only a third of prisoners should be behind bars', as Starmer defends appointment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean
Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit