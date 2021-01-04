MP Margaret Ferrier arrested and charged over alleged Covid rule breach

4 January 2021, 18:23 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 19:24

Margaret Ferrier pictured before her alleged Covid breach with Scottish First Lady Nicola Sturgeon
Margaret Ferrier pictured before her alleged Covid breach with Scotland's First Lady Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

MP Margaret Ferrier has been charged in connection with allegations she travelled between London and Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.

Police confirmed on Monday a 60-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

Ferrier, 60, had the SNP whip removed after it emerged last year she made a trip from Glasgow to the House of Commons while waiting for results of a Covid-19 test - and a return journey after being informed she had the virus.

Despite facing pressure to resign her seat, she is now an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

"This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further."

In October, the Metropolitan Police said they would take "no further action" against the MP following an investigation.

After news broke of the arrest on Monday night, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Margaret Ferrier has apologised for her selfish and dangerous actions, but so far she has continued to insist she is fit to represent her constituents in the House of Commons.

"I hope her arrest leads her to reconsider this arrogant position, and the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West get the opportunity to return an MP who puts their interests first."

An SNP spokesman said: "Ms Ferrier remains suspended from the SNP and we will not comment further on live police proceedings."

