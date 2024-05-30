MP slams 'bully' who posted faeces through letterbox of Conservative Party campaign office

Katherine Fletcher said she is "angry" after excrement was posted through a Conservative Party election headquarters in Lancashire. Picture: Katherine Fletcher

By Flaminia Luck

A Conservative MP has slammed an "attack on democracy" after an envelope full of poo was posted through the letterbox of a campaign office in Lancashire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Katherine Fletcher, who is standing to be re-elected in South Ribble, said police are investigating the incident, which took place at the office in Liverpool Road, Longton. It was discovered by volunteers on Thursday morning.

The faeces had been placed in a prepaid survey return envelope but apparently hand delivered.

Ms Fletcher added that the envelope had been taken away by officers for forensic analysis to identify "who sent it and what type of excrement it is".

💩💩 Women in public life get more than their fair share of s*** but really ????



To the bully trying to intimidate me during this election

👉 wrong person to try it on with



👮🏼‍♂️🚔 the #southribble police are now looking for you pic.twitter.com/5AZsvcckDP — Katherine Fletcher SR (@K_Fletcher_MP) May 30, 2024

Ms Fletcher took to Twitter to voice her disgust, saying "Women in public life get more than their fair share of s*** but really ????"

"To the bully trying to intimidate me during this election wrong person to try it on with."

In a statement, she said she and her helpers would not be intimidated by what happened.

“This was a disgusting attempt to stop me campaigning through intimidation and also an attack on the very democracy I am proud to stand for in South Ribble,” she said.

“But the person who thought this might succeed is very much mistaken and they have already failed.

“I am angry that someone helping me had to open the envelope but it has allowed us all here to know what is at stake when we step forward to campaign in this general election.

Read more: Rishi Sunak challenged over Partygate by factory worker whose mother died during pandemic

Read more: Teacher who murdered boyfriend and buried him in garden jailed for at least 20 years

“It will be a big motivation to be honest because we want to live in a country where those who do such horrible things face the full force of the law and are never near power.

“My volunteers and I will now just ignore it and continue to go out and make the case for me to carry on delivering as South Ribble’s MP and for kind and decent behaviour in our country.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

The candidates for the South Ribble seat are Katherine Fletcher (Conservatives), Paul Foster (Labour), Andy Hunter (Reform), Stephani Mok (Greens) and Ange Turner (Liberal Democrats).