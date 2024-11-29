New mpox case discovered in Leeds after patient returned to UK from Uganda, as officials race to stop the spread

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of two mature mpox virus particles. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A new mpox case has been discovered in a patient in Leeds, bringing the total number of known infections of the more infectious strain of the disease to five.

It is currently unclear how the patient contracted the disease, but they had recently returned to the UK from the east African country of Uganda, where the virus is more prevalent.

They are thought not to have any relation to the previous four cases found in Britain.

Officials are now trying to work out who the new patient has been in contact with and stop the spread of the disease.

The patient is receiving specialist care at a hospital in Sheffield.

Despite the clade 1b strain being more infectious than others, public health bosses still believe the threat to the general public is low.

An unidentified man infected with mpox in Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: Alamy

Although this is the fifth known case of the clade 1b strain of the virus, the first four were in the same household.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: "It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and our diagnostics tests that we have been able to detect this new case.

"The risk to the UK population remains low following this fifth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread.

"In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases."

The first case of the clade 1b strain in the UK was discovered in London in October, also in someone who had recently returned from a trip to several African countries.

Three more cases in the same household were discovered in the following days.

Clade Ib mpox has been widely circulating in the Democratic Republic of Congo in recent months and there have also been cases reported in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sweden and India.

Imported cases have also been detected in Canada, Sweden, India, Thailand and Germany.

Hundreds of people have died of the disease.

Mpox is currently particularly prevalent in parts of eastern and central Africa. Picture: Getty

Mpox only spreads between people when there is close contact.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said at the time of the initial cases that the government was working with UKHSA and the NHS "to protect the public and prevent transmission".

"This includes securing vaccines and equipping healthcare professionals with the guidance and tools they need to respond to cases safely," he added.

"We are also working with our international partners to support affected countries to prevent further outbreaks."