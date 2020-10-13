Breaking News

MPs approve Government's three-tier Covid alert level system for England

13 October 2020, 18:04 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 19:15

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Megan White

MPs have approved the Government's three tier Covid-19 alert level system for England after supporting three motions in the House of Commons.

They approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote.

But Boris Johnson suffered a major Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions.

A group of backbench Conservatives forced a division to register their disapproval over the curfew affecting pubs and restaurants in England.

The vote was symbolic as the new alert system supersedes the previous regulations, and includes the 10pm curfew as a minimum measure.

Yet this did not stop 42 Tory MPs rebelling to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.

A total of 23 Labour MPs also opposed the measure, including former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

