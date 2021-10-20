Breaking News

MPs face 'substantial' threat in wake of Sir David Amess stabbing, Priti Patel says

By Will Taylor

The threat level facing MPs is "substantial", Priti Patel has told her colleagues.

The Home Secretary informed the House of Commons on Wednesday evening that analysis has concluded they face the same terror level as the UK as whole.

It comes in the wake of the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess on Friday, which has prompted a review into MP's security arrangements.

She said: "While we do not see any information or intelligence which points to any credible or specific or imminent threat, I must update the House that the threat level facing Members of Parliament is now deemed to be substantial.

"This is the same level as the current national threat to the United Kingdom as a whole, so I can assure the House that our world-class intelligence and security agencies and counter-terror police will now ensure that this change is properly reflected in the operational posture."

Sir David's death has prompted concerns about how well-protected the nation's elected representatives are, and sparked a debate about balancing their security against their desire to meet constituents in regular surgeries.

The Conservative MP of almost 40 years was holding a meeting with constituents.

