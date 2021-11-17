Breaking News

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

The Government's amendment on standards has been approved. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

MPs have passed Boris Johnson's "watered down" proposals for how their second jobs are handled, after rejecting a stricter Labour motion.

The Conservatives helped reject a motion, pushed by Labour, to ban them from jobs such as consultants in the wake of the Owen Paterson affair.

It asked for a committee to make proposals on new rules and for MPs to be able to vote on those recommendations if the Government doesn't hold one within 15 days of them being unveiled.

Instead, a more vague proposal, which still asks the standards committee to come up with rules by the end of January, was passed.

Labour had accused the Tories of "watering down" their proposals.

The conservative motion was passed, by 297 votes to zero, after Labour and other opposition MPs chose not to vote against the government amendment this evening.

Labour's motion called for a ban on "any paid work to provide services as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant" and was rejected by 282 votes to 231, majority 51.

The Opposition's proposal also included provisions requiring the Commons Standards Committee to come forward with proposals to implement the ban and guaranteeing time on the floor of the House for MPs to debate and vote on them.

Whilst the conservative motion has no mention of a proposal to punish MPs who priorities second jobs and only supports "cross-party work" with the Committee on Standards instead of endorsing the findings of a 2018 report on MPs' second jobs.

A handful of conservative MPs rebelled against the motion instead supporting Labour's standards motion including Peter Bone, Philip Hollobone, Nigel Mills and Dan Poulter .

