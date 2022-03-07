Breaking News

MPs back tougher sanctions against oligarchs under new fast-tracked laws

By Emma Soteriou

MPs have backed tougher sanctions against oligarchs under new laws that could impact "hundreds" as soon as next week.

The fast-tracked Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill cleared the House of Commons after receiving an unopposed third reading on Monday.

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.

Meanwhile, a Labour amendment which sought to compel the Government to publish draft legislation on reforms to Companies House was rejected by 306 to 225.

A further amendment from former Tory minister David Davis - intended to deny individuals named as being considered for sanctions from selling their assets or moving funds or assets out of the UK - was also rejected 300 to 234.

It comes after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said hundreds of individuals could be sanctioned next Tuesday if emergency legislation is passed as scheduled.

She said earlier on Monday: "If Parliament passes the legislation by Monday March 14 we will be able to sanction the hundreds of individuals by next Tuesday, March 15."

