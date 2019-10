MPs Vote For A General Election On 12th December

MPs Vote For General Election On 12th December. Picture: PA

The House of Commons has voted for a general election on 12th December 438 to 20.

The Labour proposal to change the general election date to 9th December was rejected in a previous vote 295 to 315.

MPs had blocked Boris Johnson's call for an election three times before tonight's vote.

Today the amendment to lower the voting age to 16 and allow EU nationals to partake has failed, despite the efforts of opposition MPs.