MPs To Vote On Theresa May's Brexit Vote AGAIN Next Month

Theresa May coming out of Downing Street. Picture: PA

MPs will vote next month on the legislation that would enshrine the Prime Minister's Brexit plan in law.

The Government will bring Theresa May's deal to the House of Commons for a FOURTH time in the week beginning 3rd June.

That will prove a busy week - with Donald Trump's state visit and the by-election in Peterborough.

Downing Street says it's imperative the Withdrawal Bill is approved before the Commons' summer recess.

A spokesman said: "This evening the Prime Minister met the Leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons to make clear our determination to bring the talks to a conclusion and deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU.

"We will therefore be bringing forward the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning the 3rd June.

"It is imperative we do so then if the UK is to leave the EU before the summer parliamentary recess.

"Talks this evening between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition were both useful and constructive.

"Tomorrow talks will continue at an official level as we seek the stable majority in Parliament that will ensure the safe passage of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and the UK's swift exit from the EU."

Labour's Emily Thornberry told LBC the chances of the bill passing are "minimal".

Speaking to Iain Dale, she said: "She's just trying to remain leader of the Conservative Party and hope that something's going to turn up. But nothing's going to turn up.

"She has no Plan B, so this is just desperate.

"Her withdrawal deal will not get through parliament. Not unless she comes to a deal with us and frankly, the signs are not good."