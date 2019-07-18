MPs Vote To Make It More Difficult For The New Prime Minister To Suspend Parliament

MPs in the Commons chamber. Picture: House of Commons

MPs have voted for an amendment designed to make it more difficult for a new Prime Minister to suspend Parliament later this year.

MPs have approved an amendment from Labour's Hilary Benn which aims to strengthen measures designed to try and stop Parliament being suspended to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Benn's amendment was approved by 315 votes to 274, majority 41.

More To Follow