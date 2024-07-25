YouTube star MrBeast breaks silence as co-host Ava Kris Tyson denies grooming claims

MrBeast and Ms Tyson have been making videos together since 2012. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

YouTube star MrBeast has broken his silence after accusations of grooming emerged against his friend and co-host Ava Kris Tyson.

Ms Tyson, 28, who features prominently on MrBeast’s 305 million subscriber channel, was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor, aged 13 at the time, when she was 20.

Reacting to the allegations, MrBeast said he was "disgusted" and "opposed" to Ms Tyson's alleged actions.

In a post on X, he said: "Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

"During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts.

"That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.

"I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings."

Ava announced she was a trans woman last year. Picture: Instagram

She denies claims of grooming, as does the alleged victim, but accepts some of her behaviour online may have been offensive or inappropriate.

Writing on X, Ms Tyson wrote: “I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent.

“Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.

“Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.

“I want to add, I never groomed anyone.

“To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen.

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012. Picture: Instagram

“In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.

“I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

The allegations first emerged in a YouTube video last month, which named the alleged victim.

Writing on social media, the alleged victim rejected claims that grooming occurred.

They wrote: "These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth.

"Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."

Ava Kris Tyson announced last year that she was a transgender woman and would undergo gender-affirming therapy while changing her pronouns to she/her.

MrBeast has shot to fame over the last decade, becoming the most subscribed creator on YouTube.

His content consists of giveaways, challenges to win cash and high-budget social experiments.