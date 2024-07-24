MrBeast co-host quits amid grooming allegations

Ava Kris Tyson has been making videos with MrBeast since 2012. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

MrBeast’s YouTube co-host and friend Ava Kris Tyson has quit their channel after grooming allegations emerged online, which she denies.

Ms Tyson, 28, who features prominently on MrBeast’s 305 million subscriber channel, was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor, aged 13 at the time, when she was 20.

She denies claims of grooming, as does the alleged victim, but accepts some of her behaviour online may have been offensive or inappropriate.

Writing on X, Ms Tyson wrote: “I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent.

“Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.

“I want to add, I never groomed anyone.

Ava announced she was a trans woman last year. Picture: Instagram

“Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.

“To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen.

“In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.

“I don't want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

The allegations first emerged in a YouTube video last month, which named the alleged victim.

MrBeast Holds Car Giveaway At Sydney Opera House To Launch Feastables In Australia. Picture: Getty

Writing on social media, the alleged victim rejected claims that grooming occurred.

They wrote: "These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth.

"Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of."

Ava Kris Tyson announced last year that she was a transgender woman and would undergo gender-affirming therapy while changing her pronouns to she/her.

MrBeast has shot to fame over the last decade, becoming the most subscribed creator on YouTube.

His content consists of giveaways, challenges to win cash and high-budget social experiments.