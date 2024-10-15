Mrs Brown’s Boys filming suspended after star made ‘racist joke’

15 October 2024, 14:34

Work on the sitcom’s Christmas special was paused as the BBC investigated the incident
Work on the sitcom’s Christmas special was paused as the BBC investigated the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

TV bosses suspended work on Mrs Brown’s Boys after its star Brendan O’Carroll reportedly made a racist joke on set.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Work on the sitcom’s Christmas special was paused as the BBC investigated the incident following complaints by cast and crew members.

The Irish comedian, 63, is understood to have used an offensive term during a read-through last Wednesday.

The start of rehearsals were delayed at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studios in Glasgow on Monday but resumed following a subsequent apology from O’Carroll.

He told the Mirror: “At a read-through of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, where a racial term was implied.

“It backfired and caused offence, which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised.”

The Irish comedian, 63, is understood to have used an offensive term during a read-through
The Irish comedian, 63, is understood to have used an offensive term during a read-through. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Mirror: “The whole production of the Christmas special was paused while the investigation was carried out. The entire cast and crew stood down in the wake of the comment, as the BBC tried to get to the bottom of it.”

O’Carroll created the sitcom which first aired in 2011 and plays the title character Agnes Brown.

The show has won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards six times with a fifth series recently commissioned for which production is set to get underway in spring.

Read more: Disgraced presenter Huw Edwards puts six-bedroom Dulwich home up for sale for £4.75m

Read more: Tennis star in racism storm after ‘imitating Asian people’ in photo with chopsticks

Last month, O’Carroll said: “We are going to film another series in April and May. It’s lovely to be asked to do another one.”

He also teased the release of the Christmas special and said: “I can foresee Mrs Brown’s Christmas will be just as chaotic as ever. Except this year, I think she’s going to be happy with her Christmas tree.”

Despite the show’s success ratings, it has always proved divisive.

O’Carroll, from Dublin, said: “I’m the same with music and with comedy, it’s subjective, you know? It really is. It’s what you call Marmite - people either love it or they hate it.”

TV bosses suspended work on Mrs Brown’s Boys after its star Brendan O’Carroll reportedly made a racist joke on set
TV bosses suspended work on Mrs Brown’s Boys after its star Brendan O’Carroll reportedly made a racist joke on set. Picture: Alamy

The BBC’s swift action came in the wake of the Huw Edwards scandal after the former TV anchor was found guilty last month of paying sex offender Alex Williams up to £1,500 after receiving images of child abuse.

Edwards was sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

On Monday, Director-general of the BBC Tim Davie said no one at the corporation is “indispensable” as he said the broadcaster would no longer refer to prominent presenters as “talent”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sara Sharif was found at home by police

Chilling footage shows police entering Sara Sharif's home to find dead girl after father 'said he killed her'

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

Thomas Tuchel will be the next England manager

Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel agrees to become the new England manager

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

US gives Israel 30-day deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid

Exclusive
Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick says 'tough love' needed to get people back to work, with over 9 million without a job

Muhammad Choudhary, 41, from east London, was sentenced to seven years in prison at the Old Bailey

Man jailed for terror offences after sending weapon parts abroad for Taliban fighters

Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's dad accused of writing 'I lost it and killed my daughter' on chilling note left by ten-year-old's body

Border Force officer holds a placard at a picket line outside Heathrow Airport, during strikes over changes to their working conditions, in London, on April 29, 2024.

Government cleaners vote to strike over pay and working conditions

Her mentor Nicola Lightfoot said Letby did not have the 'overall characteristics' to become a successful registered nurse

Lucy Letby initially failed final year placement as student nurse after mentor found her 'cold', inquiry hears

Russian emergency workers pull Mikhail Pichugin ashore after he was rescued by a fishing vessel following 67 days adrift in the Sea of Okhotsk

Castaway rescued after ten weeks stranded at sea but relatives 'found dead in boat'

Pint of Czech beer on rooftop terrace in Prague, Czech Republic

End of the stag do? Prague bans night-time pub crawls in bid to attract 'more cultured' tourists

Keir Starmer has been warned that raising employers national insurance contributions would be a "breach of manifesto commitment"

Keir Starmer refuses to rule out employer's National Insurance rise as he insists it won't break manifesto pledges

The man was found with 18 knives on his outside Edmonton Green Tube station on Monday afternoon

Man carrying 18 knives arrested outside London train station after stop and search

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall for large parts of Western England and Wales

Heavy rain to batter UK as Met Office issues yellow warning for rainfall

Victoria Taylor may have gone into the river, police say

Victoria Taylor's friend shares heartbreaking message as search for missing mother search enters third week

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Erie Insurance Arena, in Erie, Pa., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Kamala Harris in plagiarising row as she's accused of 'stealing' from Martin Luther King and Wikipedia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Janne Puhakka (L) and Rolf Nordmo

Boyfriend of Finland's first ever openly gay ice hockey player 'admits to killing' star with 'hunting rifle'
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, is on trial at the Old Bailey accused of his daughter's murder alongside Sara's stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, and uncle, Faisal Malik, 29

Sara Sharif's stepmum 'wanted to report' dad after WhatsApps reveal she was 'beaten black' by him years before death
Thomas Tuchel

Ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel 'in talks' to become next England manager

Murdered 10-year-old Sara Sharif was made to wear a hijab and 'homemade hood' to hide her injuries, a court has heard

Sara Sharif was 'beaten with cricket bat and hoover' and wore hijab and 'homemade hood' to hide injuries
Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham

Murder investigation launched after man in his 40s shot dead in Tottenham

New Scotland Yard

Met Police constable charged with rape

Victims have been told if they refuse to withdraw large amounts of money, their family members would 'mysteriously' get hurt

Police hunt all-female Chinese blackmail gang in Islington

Members of Afghanistan's ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice attend a press conference

Taliban bans all images of living things in Afghanistan

A TV screen reports North Korea has blown up parts of northern side of inter-Korean roads during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea blows up road connecting to South Korea, prompting warning shots from South

Sara Sharif's body was found at her home in Woking on 10 August last year

Sara Sharif’s ‘neighbours heard shockingly loud smacking & gut-wrenching screams’ before she was found dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

The Princess of Wales laughs during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate meets families of Southport stabbing victims in first engagement since cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit