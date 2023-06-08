Breaking News

Eight children injured after playground attack by knifeman at park in south of France

By EJ Ward

Eight children and one adult have been injured in a mass stabbing in a popular park in the town of Annecy in the French Alps.

A lone man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) this morning at a park near the lake, an anonymous security source and a local official told Agence France Presse.

The unnamed suspect "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces", Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted.

He confirmed the attack, saying: "Several people, including children, were injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy."

Witnesses told Le Dauphine that a man wearing a turban began attacking the group of young children while they were playing at a small playground in Annecy.

Armed police arrived at the scene and quickly subdued the knifeman before he was arrested and taken to hospital for injuries, the French newspaper reported.

Local media, BFM TV reported the victims were around three years old.

France's National Assembly has observed a minute of silence and roads are blocked around the scene of the attack.

French MPs stand a minute of silence after a knife attack in Annecy. Picture: Getty

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

Antoine Armand, a member of Parliament for Haute-Savoie, also condemned the attack saying it was "abominable."

He continued: "Abominable knife attack on children in a playground in Annecy. We still know very little but all my support for the victims, relatives, law enforcement and rescue. With you in mind."

The French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, is on her way to the scene.

