Mum, 62, worried about cost of living after racking up £6k credit card debt found 'secreted' in hole on Cornwall coastal path

31 January 2023, 00:32

Lorna Bartlett took her own life after suffering from feelings of hopelessness
Lorna Bartlett took her own life after suffering from feelings of hopelessness. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A mum who had become increasingly worried about the cost of living took her own life on a beach in Cornwall after developing feelings of "hopelessness", an inquest has heard.

Lorna Bartlett, 62, drove to a beach in St Austell, Cornwall, where she liked to walk her dogs last February before swallowing a batch of prescribed medication, an inquest heard yesterday.

Ms Bartlett then "secreted herself" into a hole next to the Cornwall coastal path, where she was found several days later by volunteer coastguard Stuart Richards.

Mr Richards found Ms Bartlett's body on its back, and a post-mortem examination found that the cause of death was a drug overdose.

Lorna Bartlett
Lorna Bartlett. Picture: Social media

Her family said Ms Bartlett had suffered with anxiety amid the rising cost of energy and bills, and due to being £6000 in debt on her credit card.

One of her sons, Aaron Bartlett, told the inquest that money had become a "struggle" for his mum but added that she never said that anything was bothering her.

Diaries found at Ms Bartlett's home in Cornwall showed she had been struggling with feelings of "hopelessness".

Her death was not considered to be suspicious and her death was ruled as suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised by this article, for confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, see www.samaritans.org for details.

