Mum and two kids left 'covered in blood' in brutal dog attack as cops arrest owner

14 August 2022, 09:55 | Updated: 14 August 2022, 09:58

Police were called to the incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston.
Police were called to the incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A mum and two children were left "covered in blood" after a brutal dog attack in Derbyshire.

Witnesses said the horrifying attack in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, left the victims “covered in blood and bite marks”.

A third boy was also allegedly assaulted and all four victims are now getting treatment for their injuries, Derbyshire police said.

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident at around 6pm on Friday evening, where a woman in her 20s was found to have been assaulted and bitten by a dog.

Two children, both under the age of 16, were also bitten during the incident.

A third boy, also under the age of 16, was assaulted.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control, and he remains in police custody.

Four dogs - believed to be Staffordshire Bull Terriers - were seized by police and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.

All four victims are receiving treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old man died on Wednesday after being mauled by a dog while he visited a park in Fareham, Hampshire.

Emergency services were unable to save the unnamed man and he was pronounced dead at a recreation ground in Hillson Drive.

A dog was seized by police following the attack, while a 20-year-old man who is thought to be its owner was arrested for being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

