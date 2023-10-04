Brave mum who has confronted 'many' shoplifters slams minister for telling people to make citizen's arrests

4 October 2023, 15:05 | Updated: 4 October 2023, 15:08

People have been encouraged to make citizen's arrests on shoplifters
People have been encouraged to make citizen's arrests on shoplifters. Picture: Alamy/Co-op

By Emma Corr and Kit Heren

A woman who has stopped many people from shoplifting on her own has said a minister's call for people to make citizen's arrests on criminals is unfair.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mrs French said she stopped "two older... bigger guys" who were trying to steal razorblades from a shop in Brighton, by shouting at them.

"I think it shocked them," she told LBC. "And they put the razors back. And they walked out."

It comes after policing minister Chris Philp urged members of the public to step in if they see thieves shoplifting by making citizen’s arrests.

He also called on retailers to instruct their security guards to intervene when it is safe to do so.

But Mrs French said: "I don't think we're here to do that. That's what we do pay our taxes for, [for] the police [to be] there.

Read more: Make a citizen's arrest: The public should tackle shoplifters as police 'can't be everywhere,' minister says

Read more: Officer left disfigured after brutal assault 'concerned' about 'desperate' attacks on police amid cost of living crisis

Iceland boss on shoplifting

"For me, there's definitely not enough police patrolling as we used to, when we grew up. We've always had them around.

"So for me, when I did that, and his friend was behind me, I just went into teacher mode - not that I'm a teacher. Mother mode."

Mrs French told the men to get out, and they both did. She was alone, because the shop assistant was hiding behind the till.

"I just said 'get out - we'd all like to pinch, but we don't do it. So get out the shop now.' And they did."

She also called the manager to come down from upstairs, and berated him for leaving two younger female shop assistants to run the store.

"I gave him a right mouthful." she said.

Ex-police officer explains how shoplifting often goes unresolved

Mrs French said she had stopped several other people from shoplifting, including a man who tried to steal a leg of lamb. "I asked him if he wanted mint sauce."

She confronted another girl who was "pinching some very expensive face cream", by asking her if she could steal something for her that was further out of reach. "And she looked at me and did one," Mrs French laughed.

It comes after Mr Philp said: "The wider public do have the power of citizen’s arrest and, where it’s safe to do so, I would encourage that to be used because if you do just let people walk in, take stuff and walk out without proper challenge, including potentially a physical challenge, then again it will just escalate.

"While I want the faster and better police response, the police can’t be everywhere all the time."

Meanwhile several other people told LBC they would not intervene if they saw someone shoplifting.

Amanda said she didn't want to penalise people who were stealing because they were struggling for money.

"If that was to be... a woman shoplifting food for herself and her children, I wouldn't really want to intervene in that and ruin her life by just deciding to do a citizen's arrest for the sake of the government that has caused this issue for her and her children in the first place," she said.

Paul said he was unsure if he would be safe intervening, or whether he could get into legal trouble.

"To be honest, I wouldn't be sure what the risk is to me from a personal perspective, but then also, if I overstepped the mark, what liability would I get into?"

He added: "I think in a group situation if [there were] enough of us maybe you'd like to think I'd step forward."

Lois said she thought she wasn't physically strong enough to perform a citizen's arrest.

She added: "I also think if if people choose to take something from a supermarket, for example, I don't really feel like that's such a great harm. I wouldn't feel the need to intervene."

Physical assaults on front-line store workers have risen 30% year-on-year, with anti-social behaviour and verbal abuse rising by a fifth (20%).

Zura said he wouldn't step in to stop someone stealing some bread, but if they were abusing shop staff he would try to stop them.

"I believe in helping people out when you see them being abused one way or another. And I think you have some kind of moral responsibility to step in, simply because I don't like when smaller get bullied by taller."

Figures released by the British Retail Consortium earlier this year revealed that there had been a 26 per cent rise in shoplifting in the last year.

Reports suggest that a total of £1bn is being stolen from stores each year and an extra £700m is being spent on security measures in these retailers.

Police have been accused of failing to take the crime seriously as figures show in the 12 months to march that forces recorded 339,206 cases of shoplifting.

Alex Norris, the shadow policing minister, hit out at Mr Philp’s comments, as he said his comments were "inviting more violence against shop workers".

He said: "Under this Tory government shop theft has hit epidemic levels and violence against shop workers has risen to a disturbing 850 incidents every single day.

"With 10,000 fewer neighbourhood police on the beat and in our town centres, the Tories are totally failing to enforce the law or keep our town centres safe.

"Rather than offering serious suggestions to get police back on the beat, the minister is inviting even more violence against shop workers by calling for citizen’s arrests, while making pie-in-the-sky promises about databases when the Tories have still failed to upgrade the police national computer which is 50 years old.

"The Tories are just making it up as they go along but communities are paying the price."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lucy Letby committed the murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital

'Now there will be no hiding place': Lucy Letby victims' families welcome hospital corporate manslaughter investigation

Two further people have been arrested in connection with the pub fire.

23-year-old arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Crooked House pub fire

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex

Has Rishi Sunak gone off the rails? Henry Riley takes a look at the mood in the Tory Party conference

Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his speech at the Conservative Party Conference

'We are heading in the wrong direction': David Cameron and Andy Burnham slam decision to scrap HS2 northern leg

Andrew 'Freddie' Flinttoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Most candid moments from the new Beckham documentary

From Rebecca Loos to World Cup red card: Key revelations from Beckham documentary

Ian Langley was mauled by an XL bully on Tuesday

'Devastated' friends pay tribute to 'kind' dad-of-one mauled by XL Bully 'while walking beloved puppy'

Police raid

Indian police arrest editor, administrator of independent news site after raids

Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs

Inevitable demise: Residents predicted HS2's collapse years ago due to impractical route and ballooning costs

Marina Ovsyannikova

Ex-Russian state TV journalist sentenced in absentia over Ukraine war criticism

Zelensky and troops

Russia ‘foils Ukrainian drone attack’ as concerns grow about weapons supplies

Hospitals Strike

US healthcare workers go on strike over wages and staff shortages

Rishi Sunak has presented a series of new policies

Scrapping HS2 north, smoking ban and a new qualification: Sunak's policy announcements at a glance

Laurence Fox arrested for endorsing vandalism and the destruction of Ulez cameras

Laurence Fox arrested for endorsing vandalism and the destruction of Ulez cameras

Milan Radoicic

Kosovo Serb leader suspected of role in deadly ambush released

Police issued a warning to male cyclists in the park abusing female drivers.

Police warn irate male cyclists to stop abusing female drivers in London’s Richmond Park

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia TikTok App

TikTok ends retail business in Indonesia after ban on social media shopping

Sunak has proposed a new smoking ban

Sunak says 14-year-olds will 'never be sold a cigarette' under plans to raise smoking age by one year, every year
Lucy Letby committed the murders at the Countess of Chester Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital faces corporate manslaughter probe after Lucy Letby baby murders
Akshata Murthy addressing the Conservative conference

Meet Mrs Sunak: Everything you need to know about Rishi Sunak's billionaire ‘first lady’ Akshata Murthy
Scandinavia Airlines

Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced

A bedbug infestation has swept Paris.

Parisian bedbug infestation ‘could come to London' as Paris deputy mayor warns infestation is 'widespread'
Rishi Sunak scrapped the HS2 extension in his conference speech

HS2 extension scrapped and £36bn to be spent on new transport projects in the North, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty

'Rishi and I best friends': Sunak's wife introduces PM in surprise speech as she confirms his love of 'cheesy rom-coms'
Tupac's killing would have been solved earlier if he were white

'Tupac murder would already have been solved if he was white', says brother after man charged over killing 27 years on
Spain Migrants

More than 500 migrants arrive on Spanish Canary Islands in one day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay
Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month
12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit