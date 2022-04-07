Mum kisses daughter goodbye in London hospital after she dies eating 'cannabis sweets'

Damilola in hospital with her mum after she fell critically ill. Picture: Family Supplied

By Emma Soteriou

A heartbreaking photo has shown the last moments between a mum and her daughter after she died eating 'cannabis sweets'.

Damilola Olakanmi, 23, died with her mum by her side last week, after having consumed a 'cannabis sweet'.

She purchased the cannabis 'gummies' via a messaging app on her phone and they were delivered to her home in Ilford, according to the Metropolitan Police .

Detectives said both Damilola and her 21-year-old friend both immediately fell ill after taking just one sweet each.

They were taken to Romford's Queen's Hospital in east London at around 11.30pm on March 29, where Damilola died a few days later.

Her mum, Wumi, 51, kept a vigil by her bedside until she passed away.

Damilola was a law student. Picture: Family supplied

Justice campaigner and relative Richard Taylor, 75, was there for Ms Olakanmi the day after Damilola died.

He told the Evening Standard: "Wumi has lost her only child - she has nothing now.

"They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.

"It's a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs.

"Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own. She was studying law."

The Met said the case may be linked to an incident where a woman was taken unwell earlier in March after eating a cannabis sweet in Tower Hamlets.

She was taken to hospital and later discharged.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Met's East Area Basic Command Unit, said at the time: "I must warn the public against taking any illegal substances, including those packaged in the form of cannabis sweets.

"Please do not buy or consume these products. They are illegal and, because of the child-friendly packaging, they can pose a risk of accidental consumption.

"The particular batch of sweets were contained in packaging featuring Trrlli Peachie O's branding. It has not been confirmed at this stage where the sweets were manufactured.

"Drug dealers harm communities and risk the safety of individuals. We will take positive action to target those engaged in this activity as well as those found in possession of these substances."