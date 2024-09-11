Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending 12-year-old son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation

Mum who went on Ibiza holiday rather than attending son's riot sentencing ordered to pay compensation. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The mother of a 12-year-old rioter who "astonished" a judge by choosing to go on holiday to Ibiza rather than attend her son's sentencing has been ordered to pay compensation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Labelling her behaviour "frankly astonishing", the judge ordered a parental summons during an initial court appearance on September 2, ensuring the 30-year-old mother must appear in-person before the court on Wednesday.

Appearing following the trip to the holiday island of Ibiza, the 30-year-old mother was ordered to pay £1,200 in compensation - the approximate cost of her holiday - as well as being handed a parental order.

Described as having shown the "worst kind of feral behaviour," the boy had previously admitted to his involvement in two separate bouts of disorder which took place in Manchester on July 31 and August 3.

However, when it came time for District Judge Joanne Hirst to pass sentence on the boy - who had been charged with two counts of violent disorder - she was forced to adjourn the case because of his mother's absence.

Crowds stand on Oldham street during civil disturbances in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2011. Britain began flooding London's streets with 16,000 police officers. The violence turned buildings into burnt out carcasses (AP Photo/Jon Super). Picture: Alamy

At the time of her missed appearance at Manchester Magistrates' Court, it was revealed the mother had decided to fly abroad for a five-day's break the holiday island instead of appearing in court alongside her son.

Speaking on Wednesday, the judge told her upon her return: "You know it's approximately the same cost as your holiday to Ibiza."

The boy's charges followed widespread violence which took place across the country in the wake of the Southport attack, with pockets of unrest springing up across the UK.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, admitted his involvement in two different violent episodes in Manchester.

Read more: Sentencing of boy, 12, for disorder during riots delayed because his mum is on five-day sunshine break in Ibiza

Read more: Brain-damaged man jailed for life for 1991 murder has conviction quashed after police 'bulled' a confession from him

The first incident saw the boy take part in a mob attack on a bus, located outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, on 31 July.

The second incident, which took place days later on August 3, saw the boy join a group which was filmed kicking the windows of a vape shop and throwing a missile at a police van.

Having informed Judge Hirst that her holiday to the Spanish island had cost approximately £1,000, the judge handed the mother a series of fines, ordering her pay £300 each to the bus driver, a housing officer at the hotel, an asylum seeker who was on the bus attacked by the group, as well as a member of staff at the looted Sainsbury's store.

In addition to the fines, the mum was also ordered to take part in a six-month long parenting course.

The signage of the Manchester Magistrates Court and Coroner's Court near Spinningfields in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

During his previous appearance, the judge thanked the boy's uncle for accompanying his nephew to court in his mother's absence.

Judge Hirst said: "One day before the hearing we find out the mum has gone on holiday and is not with her son who played a greater part in the recent civil disorder than any adult or child I've seen coming through these courts.

"I'm frankly astonished.

"I will require a full explanation from mum on her decision to go on holiday one day before her 12-year-old son comes to court facing a potential custodial sentence.

"This is a serious situation, it has now deteriorated in my view because of the actions of the mother.

"She is on notice, I will be challenging her about this decision."