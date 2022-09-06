Mum-of-5 who 'religiously avoided' dairy collapsed and died after eating Pret sandwich, inquest told

6 September 2022, 17:48

A mum-of-five died after eating a Pret sandwich labelled 'vegan, despite it containing dairy proteins
A mum-of-five died after eating a Pret sandwich labelled 'vegan, despite it containing dairy proteins. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A husband has told of his “shock” after his wife, who suffered from a severe dairy allergy, collapsed in the street and died after eating a Pret sandwich labelled 'vegan' – despite it containing yoghurt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celia Marsh, 42, from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27, 2017 after a fatal reaction to the Pret super-veg rainbow flatbread on a post-Christmas shopping trip to Bath.

The mother-of-five "religiously avoided" dairy according to a statement from her husband, who recalls how his wife felt "a bit funny" after eating the vegan-labelled sandwich.

After claiming she was “being silly”, the dental nurse grabbed her inhaler and collapsed in the street before being helped by an off-duty GP who had offered to help.

Brendan Turvey, a civil servant who also tried to administer first aid at the scene, described the incident as "disturbing", noting Mr Marsh attempted to comfort his young daughter as they waited for an ambulance.

Mr Marsh followed the ambulance to hospital, describing how he was “taken into a side room” before being told “Celia had been pronounced dead at 4pm".

Read more: Boris formally resigns following jibe that Tories 'changed the rules' in final speech as Prime Minister

Recalling how his wife had been more cautious than normal following a near-fatal allergic reaction months earlier, Mr Marsh said he called 999 after she collapsed – despite his wife carrying an epipen.

The sandwich, which was found to contain traces of dairy protein, was said to have ‘inadequate’ labelling according to the family’s lawyer.

Ms Marsh had suffered a near-fatal reaction just months earlier
Ms Marsh had suffered a near-fatal reaction just months earlier. Picture: PA

Taking place at Ashton Court Mansion House in Bristol, Mr Marsh and his daughters could be seen weeping as his statement was read out.

Mr Marshes statement read: "We started walking down the narrow side street by the Gap store and Celia had her asthma inhaler out.

"She used it a couple of times and I asked her if she was OK.

"She said she was struggling to breathe but it may be because of the cold air.

Read more: Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

"She then said to me 'You need to phone an ambulance'," he added.

Shawn Eyles, one of the paramedics who attended, said in his statement that some shoppers continued to step over Mrs Marsh as she was being treated.

Pret was charged with food safety failures in the wake of Mrs Marsh's death, but the prosecution was later dropped due to lack of evidence.

The company said it would fully co-operate with the inquest.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss outside No10 speech in full

Liz Truss's first speech as PM: read in full

Breaking
Liz Truss has addressed the nation for the first time since becoming Prime Minister

Liz Truss vows to 'ride out the storm' and tackle energy bills this week in first speech as PM

Police release CCTV of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the violent incident

Hunt for flasher who threatened to rape teenager before lobbing a pint glass in Westminster pub

Edward Turpin stabbed his 90-year-old wife in the night at their home

Retired butcher, 90, guilty of stabbing blind wife of 60 years to 'quieten her down' in the night

Meghan said she was an 'ugly ducking' at school in her latest podcast episode

Meghan says she was a 'loner' and 'ugly duckling' at school in latest podcast episode featuring Mindy Kaling

The Queen has formally appointed Liz Truss as Prime Minister after Boris officially resigned

Liz Truss officially becomes Prime Minister after 'kissing hands' with the Queen and Boris bows out

The attack took place about the Central line service

Woman on Tube line wakes up to find man sexually assaulting her as detectives release CCTV as part of investigation

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's father released new images and footage of her

'No family should suffer like us': Olivia Pratt-Korbel's dad pleads for help as he releases video of pair at funfair

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has made his final speech

Inside Boris's final moments as PM: Rachel Johnson reveals what happened behind No10's door on his last morning in job

Firefighters to ballot on strike action in pay dispute

Firefighters to hold strike ballot after union rejects pay offer

Boris Johnson makes final PM speech

Boris formally resigns following jibe that Tories 'changed the rules' in final speech as Prime Minister

Vladimir Putin is looking to buy missiles from North Korea

Putin turns to North Korea in humiliating search for new weapons to use against Ukraine

Police stopped the car in Kirkstall Gardens

Tragic rapper about to become a dad shot dead by armed police after pursuit in London

Canadian police are hunting the final suspect

Canadian police hunt final mass stabbing suspect as his brother is found dead 'with injuries not self inflicted'

The pair were killed during separate incidents over the weekend

Pictured: 'Extremely talented' rapper and boy, 17, killed during bloodbath weekend in London

Liz Truss will be the next PM

Truss set to freeze energy prices until next election as she outlines vision as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War Risky Missions

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

Germany Lufthansa Strike

Deal with union averts pilot strike at Lufthansa

Jogger Abducted

US police identify body of abducted jogger

Germany Israel Holocaust

Israeli president gives broad speech to Germany’s parliament

California Wildfires

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heatwave

Indonesia Protest

Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike

Russia Drills

Putin attends joint military drills with China

A Lufthansa plane at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

India Floods

Floods in southern India after days of torrential rain

Investigators near floral tributes

Canadian police hunt remaining stabbings suspect after brother found dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

Nurse: I was not trained to deal with mass death

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London