'Stay at home, don't lose your life': Mum of brothers jailed for looting in Liverpool riots apologises for sons

Adam and Ellis Wharton have been jailed for their part in the Liverpool riot. Picture: Police/Alamy

By Chris Chambers

A mother has apologised to her community for the behaviour of her two sons after they were jailed for looting in the hours after the riots in Liverpool at the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Wharton, 28, and Ellis Wharton, 22, were both convicted of burglary with intent having gone out to steal whatever they could from the burnt out shell of the Spellow Hub Library and Foodbank on Country Road in Walton.

Hours earlier, riot police had been pelted with rocks and fireworks, and buildings had been set on fire as chaos reigned in the Liverpool suburb.

The Spellow Hub had been smashed up and burnt out and, seeing an opportunity, the Wharton brothers went out to steal.

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Adam Wharton had been the instigator, and had essentially bullied his younger brother into going with him.

As Adam stood lookout, Ellis Wharton went inside and tried to steal a computer screen.

Adam Wharton. Picture: Police

Ellis Wharton. Picture: Police

As he was confronted by police in riot gear, he lashed out and was arrested. His brother was caught nearby in possession of a balaclava.

The boys' mum spoke to LBC outside court and said: "I'm really shocked, and very sorry for what they've done, and if I can do anything to help in the community to help I'll do my upmost."

She had this message to anyone thinking of getting involved in disorder: "Don't do it. Stay at home. It's not the answer. You don't want to lose your life, it's precious.

"When you go in there (prison) you don't know who your neighbour's going to be and it's dangerous, so be good and listen to your mum, or your dad, or an elder. Don't do it."