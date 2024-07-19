Mum of missing Brit Ben Ross to fly to Majorca for desperate search as police issue statement

19 July 2024, 17:49 | Updated: 19 July 2024, 17:51

Ben Ross has been missing since July 10
Ben Ross has been missing since July 10. Picture: Alamy, GoFundMe

By Henry Moore

The mum of missing Brit Ben Ross is planning to fly out to Majorca to aid in the search for her son, despite not having a valid passport.

Trainee barrister Ben Ross, 26, had been in the tourist hotspot of Palma last month when he had his belongings stolen on a trip to the beach.

A search has now been launched for the Brit, who hasn’t been seen since July 10 following an altercation with his flatmate.

Now, his mum, Felix Robinson is calling on the Home Office to grant her an emergency passport on compassionate grounds so she can aid in the search, the Sun reports.

This comes after Robinson’s friend, Carla, launched a GoFundMe to help aid in the search for Mr Ross.

As of Friday afternoon the fundraiser has amassed over £2,200.

Carla told The Sun that, without a proper passport, Ms Robinson will need the cash to fund the hunt for her son.

Carla said: "Felix will put every penny she has into finding her son, we know with the astronomical costs she won’t be eating and drinking properly.

"Right now she hasn’t even considered accommodation.

Ben Ross' mum is seeking funds to aid in the search
Ben Ross' mum is seeking funds to aid in the search. Picture: GoFundMe

"As a single parent myself, I know I wouldn’t be eating or drinking and instead put that money into printing posters to hand out or put fuel in a hire car to drive round to the historical spots he might be at."

This comes after the Greater Manchester police confirmed they had referred Ms Robinson to the British consulate.

A spokesperson said: "On Saturday 13 July 2024 we received a report that a 26-year-old man from Wigan had travelled to Spain and stopped contact with his friends and family.

"We informed them that they should contact the British Consulate who would be able to assist them in the search for their loved one abroad."

Ms Robinson has issued a plea for information following her son’s disappearance.

“Like any mother, no matter what age your children are, they are still your children,” she said.

"I just need to know my son is safe and well.

The last few days have been torture.

"Please, if anyone has seen Ben, even if it’s just for a second, let the authorities know. We need to find him."

Mr Ross vanished after having his bag, along with his phone, passport, iPad, wallet, and keys stolen.

"Ben went straight to the police to report what had happened and by the time he left the police station, it was late in the evening," Carla wrote in the GoFundMe.

"When trying to find where he was staying, he became lost and when he eventually found the apartment, his flatmates refused him entry due to not knowing who was knocking on the door so late.

"Out of "desperation", Ben then broke into the apartment where he was met with "aggrieved flatmates" who threatened to evict him.

She said police were called about the incident on July 10 but said they would not intervene as Ben had offered to pay for damages.

"One of the flatmates is then alleged to have threatened Ben with two men who will ‘sort him out’ and ‘remove him’ before the weekend, information that has further increased Felix’s worries for the wellbeing of her son."

Felix and Ben then tried to secure emergency funds for him to find other accommodation, but were not able to work the correct instructions.

This reportedly worsened Ben’s mental state to where he sent a "peculiar email" to his mother, admitting he was struggling and was not in a good place.

He then cut off communications with her completely.

The 26-year-old's whereabouts are still unknown.

