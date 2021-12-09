Mum rages after son put in isolation at school over 'extreme' haircut

Lealan's hair down (left). Picture: Kirsty Hague

By EJ Ward

A schoolboy who went to school with braided hair was removed from his classes and isolated after teachers deemed his hairstyle “extreme.”

Lealan Hague, 14, was placed in the ‘reflection room’ at Exmouth Community College, where students continue lessons in isolation after teachers said there was a problem with the pupil having his hair in braids.

Her mother Kirsty has now called the school’s policy an “absolute joke” and believes her 14-year-old son has the same right to wear braids as girls in school.

Taking to FaceBook the schoolboy's mum said: "How is it ok for girls to wear their hair in plaits but not exceptable for my son too!!"

"His hair is smarter up than it is down and scruffy yet he has been placed in internal for having it up. What an absolute joke-stoping a child learning because their hair isn’t exceptable even tho it’s been the same for 12years only difference is it was tied up today!!"

Andrew Davis, principal of Exmouth Community College, explained at the time that the school held high standards for the appearance of students and Lealan’s haircut was considered a “very extreme haircut.”

Responding to Lealan’s hair complaint, Mr. Davis said: ‘Our uniform rules are very clear and are regularly communicated to parents and caregivers."

“As is the case with many other schools across the country, we hope that hair is conventional, we do not allow students to cut their hair below the first grade or have extreme differences in hair length."

"The problem in this case was not about the braiding, but about the fact that the braiding ran in a very small strip of hair on top of the head, combined with a haircut very close to about 0 degree, in the rest of the head."