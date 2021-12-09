Mum rages after son put in isolation at school over 'extreme' haircut

9 December 2021, 09:29

Lealan's hair down (left)
Lealan's hair down (left). Picture: Kirsty Hague
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A schoolboy who went to school with braided hair was removed from his classes and isolated after teachers deemed his hairstyle “extreme.”

Lealan Hague, 14, was placed in the ‘reflection room’ at Exmouth Community College, where students continue lessons in isolation after teachers said there was a problem with the pupil having his hair in braids.

Her mother Kirsty has now called the school’s policy an “absolute joke” and believes her 14-year-old son has the same right to wear braids as girls in school.

Taking to FaceBook the schoolboy's mum said: "How is it ok for girls to wear their hair in plaits but not exceptable for my son too!!"

"His hair is smarter up than it is down and scruffy yet he has been placed in internal for having it up. What an absolute joke-stoping a child learning because their hair isn’t exceptable even tho it’s been the same for 12years only difference is it was tied up today!!"

Andrew Davis, principal of Exmouth Community College, explained at the time that the school held high standards for the appearance of students and Lealan’s haircut was considered a “very extreme haircut.”

Responding to Lealan’s hair complaint, Mr. Davis said: ‘Our uniform rules are very clear and are regularly communicated to parents and caregivers."

“As is the case with many other schools across the country, we hope that hair is conventional, we do not allow students to cut their hair below the first grade or have extreme differences in hair length."

"The problem in this case was not about the braiding, but about the fact that the braiding ran in a very small strip of hair on top of the head, combined with a haircut very close to about 0 degree, in the rest of the head."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

Sajid Javid said the cabinet secretary was free to examine whatever date he wanted

No10 Xmas party probe looking at multiple dates, not just Dec 18th, Health Sec tells LBC

Some of the food on offer in the quarantine hotel

'Is this worth £2,285?' legal action launched over quarantine hotel 'false imprisonment'

Police released an image of people captured on CCTV fleeing the scene.

Mark Cavendish assaulted in violent armed robbery at family home

The Tory Party have admitted holding a party at their headquarters in December 2020

Tory Party admits 'gathering' at HQ in December 2020 amid Downing Street Xmas party row

The Health Secretary has issued a warning about the new Covid variant

Health Sec warns Omicron cases could exceed one million by end of December

Bereaved families have shared their thoughts about the Downing Street Christmas party

'It cannot be let go': Families share stories of loss while No10 'partied'

Figures reveal how many people died on the day of the Downing Street Christmas party

Revealed: Shocking Covid figures from day of Downing Street 'Christmas party'

Boris Johnson has denied that he has introduced Plan B to "distract" from No10's 'Christmas party', as alleged by Tory MP William Wragg.

New restrictions introduced in 'diversionary tactic'

The Met will not investigate allegations of a Downing Street Christmas party

Met Police will not investigate No10 'Christmas party' due to 'absence of evidence'

Boris Johnson has brought in Covid Plan B measures

PM brings back work from home guidance and more face mask rules in 'Plan B' Covid measures

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday evening.

Boris Johnson expected to announce Covid 'Plan B' at Downing Street press conference

A snap poll shows more than half of the British public think Boris Johnson should resign over Downing Street's Christmas party.

Snap polling reveals half of Brits think Boris should quit over No10 Xmas party

Live
Boris Johnson faced questions at PMQs today over the Christmas party scandal

As it happened: Boris Johnson brings in Plan B measures after Xmas party fallout

Allegra Stratton, the PM's spokeswoman, has resigned over the leaked footage.

PM’s spokeswoman Allegra Stratton tearfully quits over Xmas party video leak

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under fire from his own party

Fuming Tory MPs threaten revolt over Covid rules that order WFH but allow Xmas parties

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Bipin Rawat

No distress signal from helicopter before crash that killed Indian general
Lake Tahoe wildfire

Father and son arrested over wildfire that forced thousands to flee homes
Bob Dole

Joe Biden pays tribute to former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole
A New Zealander smoking a cigarette

New Zealand reveals unique plan to ban under-14s from ever smoking
Young people will not be allowed to buy cigarettes.

New Zealand bans smoking for young people in bid to go 'smoke free'
Barnaby Joyce takes the oath of office as he was sworn in as deputy prime minister at Government House in Canberra, Australia, on July 19, 2016

Australia’s deputy prime minister tests positive for Covid-19
Virus Outbreak Antibody Drug

US approves new Covid-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
Jussie Smollett Trial

Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett

Niagara Falls Car in Water

Coast Guard diver pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

Scott Morrison

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop
MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson
Iain Dale has criticised the PM for "throwing Allegra Stratton under the bus"

Iain Dale says PM held 'dead cat' press conference amid Christmas party controversy
A caller told Eddie Mair Allegra Stratton has been "thrown under a bus"

Allegra Stratton 'thrown under bus' by 'spineless' Prime Minister, says LBC listener
Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/12 | Watch again

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

Boris Johnson 'needs to reset his government', says Tory MP

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party

James O'Brien's powerful response to No10 aides joking about Christmas party
'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage
Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner

Current police strategy 'effectively decriminalises rape' - victims' commissioner
Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch Live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/12 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police