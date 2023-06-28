Mum rescues baby from car after teenage thief snatches keys during school run

Mum rescues baby from car after 15-year-old thief snatches keys at school gates. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A mother was forced to rescue her one-year-old baby from the back of her car after thieves snatched her keys at the school gates before driving off with the vehicle.

Police were called to reports of a robbery shortly after 9am on Tuesday, June 27, after a woman's keys were swiped from her hand by a 15-year-old boy during the school run.

The child, who was strapped into the car at the time, was rescued from the vehicle unharmed before the two thieves made off with the vehicle in the Alexandra area of Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Officers said the juveniles sped off in the direction of Belgrave Road, in South Oldham, before abandoning the vehicle.

Police were called to reports of a robbery shortly after 9am on Tuesday, June 27, after a woman's keys were swiped from her hand by a 15-year-old boy during the school run. Picture: Google Maps

Officers in the area engaged in a foot chase after spotting the pair, arresting the 15-year-old on suspicion of robbery.

Chief Inspector Abi Cronin of Greater Manchester Police’s Oldham District, said: “In Oldham we are actively targeting criminal networks and tackling crimes that matter the most to those in our communities and this a really great example of proactive police work and the quick response from all officers involved meant that one male was arrested and the vehicle was recovered.

“We will continue to target those who commit such crimes in our area and ensure those responsible are brought to justice," continued."

Greater Manchester Police have said he remains in police custody for questioning.

"Our officers work relentlessly day and night to help protect the public from incidents like these, and in the occasions that they occur, we will always endeavour to be first to the scene to do what we can to bring an incident to a safe conclusion." Chief Inspector Cronin continued.

“Our enquiries are continuing in regard to this investigation and we will not stop until all those who we believe are responsible have been brought to justice.

"Although we have made one arrest in relation to this incident, our enquiries are very much ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us with any details they may have that could be relevant to this investigation."

The force noted the victim continues to be supported by officers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online, if able, via www.gmp.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 899 of 27/6/2023.