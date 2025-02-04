Mum of Sheffield school stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose pays heartbreaking tribute

4 February 2025, 11:28 | Updated: 4 February 2025, 12:15

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, yesterday afternoon
Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, yesterday afternoon. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By StephenRigley

The mother and sister of a schoolboy stabbed to death in a playground have posted heartbreaking tributes to the teenager.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harvey Willgoose was rushed to hospital with 'serious injuries' after the attack at All Saints Catholic High School, in Sheffield, yesterday afternoon but died shortly after 4pm.

Tributes have flooded in for the 15-year-old, including emotional messages from his mother Caroline and sister Sophie.

Addressing her 56,000 followers on TikTok, the victim's mother Caroline wrote: “Our Harvey, no words” with heartbroken emojis and a montage of images of them together.

The victim's mother Caroline wrote: “Our Harvey, no words”
The victim's mother Caroline wrote: “Our Harvey, no words”. Picture: Social Media

In another post, she wrote: “My Harvey, life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much.”

His older sister Sophie, a teacher, said her "heart is broken into a million pieces' following his tragic death.  She added: 'I love you so much Harvey... Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could."

South Yorkshire Police said a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

The week before, the school had gone into lockdown when there were "threats of violence" between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

Police at the school gates today
Police at the school gates today. Picture: Alamy

Harvey's mother Caroline shared posts with her 56,000 followers on TikTok to express her loss.

In one, she wrote: "Our Harvey, no words" with heartbroken emojis and a montage of images of them together.

In another, she wrote: "My Harvey, life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much."

His sister Sophie wrote on Facebook: "My heart is broken into a million pieces I love you so much Harvey.

"Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could."

Forensics officers at the scene
Forensics officers at the scene. Picture: Alamy

More tributes have been left at the school gates, as well as online.

A teacher's note on a bunch of flowers said: "I only taught you a few times in year 7 but I remember you well.

"Despite being occasionally a little too energetic, you were always polite and friendly. I am so sorry this has happened."

Flowers, candles and balloons have been left on a wall outside the school.

Floral tributes to the 15-year-old victim are being left at the school
Floral tributes to the 15-year-old victim are being left at the school. Picture: Alamy

A 17-year-old pupil, who went to the school to pay his respects, said: "He was such a lovely lad, he was cheeky, but was lovely.

"He would make your day better hearing him down that hallway. You didn't have to personally know him to be upset.

"Teachers loved him, students loved him, everyone loved him."

The teenager described the moment the "lockdown alarm" went off, the doors were locked and blinds were closed by teachers, which he said was "crazy".

Others mourning the boy's death gathered outside Sheffield United's stadium in Bramall Lane.

A 17-year-old, who studies at a local college, heard the news through friends and said the boy who died was a fan of Sheffield United.

He said: "He seemed quite a happy guy and a nice guy to be around."

On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer, who was in Brussels at a dinner with EU leaders, said his "heart goes out" to the family of the victim.

The Prime Minister said: "Tonight a young boy should be returning to the love and safety of his family."

According to a House of Commons research document published in late January, in the year to the end of June 2024 there were 19,903 possession of a knife or offensive weapon offences in England and Wales that resulted in a caution or conviction.

Children aged 10 to 17 were the perpetrators in 18% of the cases.

Other figures show that there were 3,900 incidents where knife crime victims needed care from a hospital consultant in the year 2023/24.

Of these, 192 involved children under the age of 16, and 463 teenagers aged 16 to 18.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist their investigation to call 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 3 2025.

