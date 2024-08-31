Breaking News

Mum, 32, stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival and tourist assaulted in separate attack have both died, police confirm

Police have confirmed that Cher Maximen and Shakiel Thibou, have both died after Notting Hill attacks. Picture: Met Police

By Will Conroy

A 32-year-old mother and a tourist have died after being attacked in separate incidents while attending the Notting Hill Carnival weekend have died, police have said.

Cher Maximen, who had been attending the Carnival last Sunday with her daughter, died in hospital on Saturday morning, Commander Charmain Brenyah confirmed.

Mussie Imnetu, a chef who was visiting London from Dubai, was found unconscious on Monday evening near Notting Hill, has also died from his injuries on Friday evening, police said.

Ms Brenyah said the deaths had been "devastating for both families" and they were both now being treated by the Met as murder investigations.

Cher Maximen, who was with her three-year-old daughter when she was attacked, died in hospital on Saturday morning. Picture: Met Police

"Cher was at Carnival with her young child. We have been in close contact with our local authority partners and Cher's family since soon after this incident to make sure the child is safe and looked after," Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila of the Met's Homicide Command, said.

Shakiel Thibou, 20 and of Masbro Road, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the attempted murder of Ms Maximen.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 September.

Police have said "in light of Cher’s death, the offence will be reviewed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)".

In relation to Mr Imnetu, earlier this week Omar Wilson, 31, of Leytonstone, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 27 September.

Mussie Imnetu, who worked as a chef and had been visiting London from Dubai, was found unconscious on Monday evening. Picture: Met Police

His case will also be reviewed with the CPS, the Met said.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met's Homicide Command, said: "Mussie's family, friends and colleagues in London, Dubai, Sweden and Eritrea are inconsolable after receiving the worst news imaginable - our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers."

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses of the attack on Mr Imnetu or for anyone who can help piece together his movements between 1pm, when he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 10:30pm.

"If you visited the restaurant between 22:00hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday night or were in the area and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch," the DCI said.

Police officers will be outside the restaurant and the surrounding area on Monday to speak with local people.

"The attack happened around 23:20hrs," the DCI said in their appeal for witnesses."Customers at the venue tried to help stop the attack; we need to speak with these people and I urge them to contact us."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "It is heartbreaking that Cher Maximen and Mussie Imnetu have died after being attacked in separate incidents over the bank holiday weekend.

"My thoughts are with their families and friends at this truly terrible time.

"This violence is shocking, completely unacceptable and a betrayal of the values that (Notting Hill) Carnival was founded to celebrate."

