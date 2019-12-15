Mum's heartbreaking tribute to 'trusting' Alex Rodda, 15, found 'murdered'

Alex Rodda, 15, was found dead on Friday morning. Picture: Facebook

The mother of a 15-year-old found dead has said she "wishes he had not been so trusting".

Alex Rodda was discovered in Ashley Mill Lane in Ashley, Cheshire, at 8am on Friday, having last been seen at around 6pm the day before.

His family have now paid tribute to the "caring and trusting young boy", as detectives probe the circumstances of his death.

Matthew Mason, 18, of Ollerton has been charged with Alex's murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He will appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Alex's brother Adam, 22, has rushed to be with their mother from London, where he lives.

In a statement, the family said: "Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went. He will be sorely missed."

His mother Lisa told the Daily Mirror: "I wish he had not been so trusting.

"He was only 15 and that made him vulnerable. I am heartbroken."

His heartbroken mum has paid tribute to her son. Picture: Facebook

Police have not yet revealed the cause of Alex's death.

Mr Mason was arrested in Forton, Shropshire, about four hours after the body was found, Cheshire Police said.

Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School head teacher Denis Oliver said Alex, who was in Year 11, would be "sorely missed by everyone who knew him".

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and friends at this very sad time."

He also said the school would be open as normal on Monday and staff would be on hand to support students.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Blackwell said: "We are in the very early stages of our investigation into Alex's death, which we are treating as a murder.

"I would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident and we are doing everything we can to establish exactly what has taken place."