Pensioner arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman

Gloucestershire Police said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

By Flaminia Luck

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, police said.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman who had been seriously injured at a property on Fairfield Road in Cheltenham at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Gloucestershire Police said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

A 77-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested and remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: "There is currently a scene guard in place at a property while police remain at the address.

"Officers from the major crime investigation team are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward."