Murder arrest after man shot dead on Kensington High Street

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead on Kensington High Street. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting on Kensington High Street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was shot dead in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning, sparking a murder investigation.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police said.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Read more: Boy, 17, stabbed to death after 'machete brawl of 100 people' in Tower Hamlets

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

It was the second shooting to take place in the capital over the weekend.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after being shot in Hackney.

While in Bow, a teenager was stabbed to death and another suffered serious injuries after a "disturbance involving a large number of people" in the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC giving the reference 824/04SEP.