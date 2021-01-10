Murder inquiry launched after delivery drivers dies during robbery

10 January 2021

Maddie Goodfellow

A murder inquiry has been launched after a delivery driver died in hospital following a robbery near Stockport on Friday night.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after officers were called to a report of a road traffic collision in Romiley, Stockport, just after 9pm on Friday.

It is believed thieves stole the delivery driver's car before knocking him down as they drove away in it.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Sunday afternoon, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and are continuing to look for the silver Mercedes which they believe was stolen in the incident, on the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue.

Chief Inspector Liam Boden said: "This is an extremely tragic case which has rocked the community and left a family utterly devastated.

"We believe there may have been others involved in the incident and a number of lines of inquiry are continuing to be carried out in order for us to find those responsible.

"We're still asking the public to come forward with any information that may assist us - even the smallest bit of information can prove vital.

"Anyone who may have seen a silver Mercedes in the area at the time or may have seen it in suspicious circumstances since is asked to get in touch - this vehicle could prove vital in our investigation.

"We're also keen for anyone with any CCTV or dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790, quoting log number 2499 of 08/01/2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

