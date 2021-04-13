Breaking News

Murder investigation launched after man shot dead near Birmingham City Hospital

13 April 2021, 21:42 | Updated: 13 April 2021, 21:51

The shooting happened on Western Road, near the hospital
The shooting happened on Western Road, near the hospital. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal shooting near Birmingham's City Hospital.

West Midlands Police said officers were sent to an industrial premises nearby at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, where a 31-year-old man was found dead.

Another male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives said their investigation was still in the early stages and the area had been cordoned off for forensic examination.

