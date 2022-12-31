Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Peckham Rye park

31 December 2022, 16:15

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in south London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in a southeast London park.

Officers found the 29-year-old victim in Straker's Road, Peckham Rye Park, at about 8.30pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Despite the efforts of London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation but have yet to make any arrests.

Scotland Yard said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

The victim was found at about 8.30pm on Friday
The victim was found at about 8.30pm on Friday. Picture: Alamy

"A crime scene is in place and inquiries are ongoing.

"No arrests have been made at this early stage of the investigation.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what happened, is asked to call 101 with the reference 6165/30DEC. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."

A New Year's Eve parkrun scheduled for 9am on Saturday was cancelled by organisers in Peckham Rye.

The group tweeted: "There is currently a live Police investigation on the Rye.

"The park is currently closed and cordoned off to the public and we have been advised to cancel.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved. We wish all of our parkrunners a peaceful new year."

