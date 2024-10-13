Murder investigation launched after man in his 30s shot dead in East London

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in East London.

The probe was launched after the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found with a gunshot wound in Barking during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to Linton Road, Barking, at approximately 04:35hrs on Sunday, 13 October to reports of a man injured by a firearm.

Met officers and the London Ambulance Service arrived to find the man, who had suffered a catastrophic gunshot injury.

Murder investigation launched after man in his 30s shot dead in Barking. Picture: Google

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed his next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have yet been made.

The Met said a crime scene remains in place, with officers investigating all lines of enquiry.

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Basford who is responsible for policing in East Area which covers Barking said: “I understand the shock and concern local residents will be feeling following this incident, but I want to reassure them that a team of experienced detectives are already working diligently to piece together the events that has led to this shooting and identify who is responsible.

“Local residents will see increased police activity in and around the Linton Road area and I would ask them for patience while officers carry out vital work.

“If you have any concerns, or information that could assist the investigation, then please speak to one of them or contact police.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD 1295/13Oct. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

