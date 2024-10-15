Murder investigation launched after man in his 40s shot dead in Tottenham

Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham. Picture: Google Street View

By Will Conroy

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man in his 40s was shot dead in north London on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham at 9am following reports of a shooting and attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service.

The emergency services found a man with a gunshot wound and despite their efforts, he died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place while police enquiries continue with no arrests have been made so far.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said: "I am devastated by the tragic loss of life, and I recognise the concern that this incident will cause for local residents.

"I want to reassure you that we have a team of specialist officers already working diligently to establish the circumstances of this shooting."

She added: "You may notice an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out vital enquiries. We would encourage you to speak to them with any concerns.

"If you have any information that you think may assist with our investigation, then please do not hesitate to get in touch. We want to hear from you, even if you feel like your information may be insignificant."

