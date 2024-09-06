Murder investigation launched after woman's body discovered beside abandoned car on country lane

A woman in her 30s was found dead near an abandoned car in Hampshire. Picture: Google/Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

A murder investigation is underway after a woman's body was discovered next to an abandoned car near a rural Hampshire village.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found next to a black vehicle along a quiet country road near Whaddon Lane in Owlesbury on Tuesday.

Her cause of death is still unknown and while the woman has not been formally identified, her next of kin have been informed.

Authorities continue to comb the area for any clues about the incident, while some members of public have left flowers at the scene.

The woman was found near Whaddon lane. Picture: Google

Residents of nearby village, Owlesbury, were shocked that the woman was found near their 'close knit' village with fewer than 900 people.

A local, who asked not to be named, told MailOnline:

We are a close-knit village and as soon as we saw the police car racing through the village on Tuesday evening we knew something was wrong.

'Our village fete takes place on Sunday and I am sure all of our thoughts will be with those involved in this sad discovery.'

Hampshire Police said in a statement: 'We were called at 5.51pm on Tuesday 3 September after the body of a woman in her 30s was found near to Whaddon Lane, Owslebury.

'A homicide investigation has been launched to establish the cause of her death, but officers are keeping an open mind at this early stage of our enquiries.

'The woman has not been formally identified, but her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

'The police added: 'Officers will be in the area conducting enquiries, if you have any concerns please speak to us. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 with reference 44240378566.'