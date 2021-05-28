Murder probe launched after 'man in his 20s shot in North London'

28 May 2021, 07:26

The man was found with a gunshot wound in North London
The man was found with a gunshot wound in North London. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man believed to be in his 20s died in North London.

The unnamed victim was found near Turnpike Lane and Willoughby Road in Hornsey having suffered a gunshot wound.

Police, paramedics and London's Air Ambulance rushed to the scene just after 1am on Friday, but he was pronounced dead just before 2am.

A crime scene is still in place and the unnamed man's next of kin have been informed.

No arrests have been made as police investigate.

Anyone with information can call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD356/28May or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

