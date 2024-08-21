Breaking News

Murder probe after Amazon driver killed in ‘vanjacking’ in Leeds

The van in question. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after an Amazon delivery driver was killed in Leeds.

The driver, who was in his 40s, was found seriously injured in Heights Drive, Wortley, just before 7pm yesterday.

The victim was given emergency treatment at the scene but died from his injuries.

Police said the driver had gone back to his van after dropping off a package, where he found someone trying to steal it.

As he attempted to intervene, the thief sped off, with the victim partially inside.

The van crashed into two parked cars before being driven off - leaving the victim seriously injured in the street. The vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: "Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver.

“His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify the person whose incredibly dangerous actions have been responsible for causing his death.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident. That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect in the van at any point after it was stolen or when it was abandoned, and we ask that people who were in the vicinity of any part of this incident check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “This is a terrible incident and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the delivery driver's loved ones, family and colleagues at our delivery service provider. We will do all that we can to assist police with their investigations.”

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

