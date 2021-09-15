Murder probe as girl, 5, found dead in London home

15 September 2021, 13:40 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 14:39

A girl was found dead in a house in Ealing.
A girl was found dead in a house in Ealing. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a murder probe after a five-year-old girl was found dead at a house in London.

Officers were called to Leyborne Avenue, Ealing, at 12.56pm on Tuesday amid concerns for the welfare of the child.

An ambulance crew battled to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

She is said to have been known to the girl.

A post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Police said enquiries into the death are ongoing, with homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command leading the investigation.

