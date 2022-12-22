Murder probe launched after bodies of man and woman discovered in Teeside flat

22 December 2022, 18:20 | Updated: 22 December 2022, 18:24

Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough.
Cleveland Police headquarters, Middlesborough. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a flat in Thornaby, Teesside.

Cleveland Police were called to a property in Stockton-on-Tees at around 2.10pm yesterday.

Detectives have since launched a double murder investigation, and are currently working to identify the two victims.

Officers arrested a man, 21, on suspicion of murder, who remains in custody.

The Police, who are working to identify the victims, remained at the scene this morning, and have urged the public to come forward if they saw any suspicious activity.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Peter Carr, said: ‘A man and woman have sadly died and a man remains in police custody in connection with the incident.

‘I would like to appeal to members of the public who may have been passing the flats on Thornaby Road, which were formerly known as the Royal George Pub, between 10am and 11am on Wednesday.

‘If anyone was passing and saw anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious activity, please contact us.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 228839.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

